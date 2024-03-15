XM is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XM Plug-in Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.97 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of XM is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XM Plug-in Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.97 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Plug-in Hybrid is 69 litres & Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Battery: 25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan Max Motor Performance: 194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm Driving Range: 4271 Km Bootspace: 527 litres Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission Mileage of Plug-in Hybrid is 61.9 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less