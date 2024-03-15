Saved Articles

BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid

2.97 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW XM Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage61.9 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
XM Plug-in Hybrid Latest Updates

XM is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XM Plug-in Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.97 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Battery: 25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
  • Max Motor Performance: 194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm
  • Driving Range: 4271 Km
  • Bootspace: 527 litres
  • Electric Motor: 1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    • Mileage of Plug-in Hybrid is 61.9 kmpl....Read More

    BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid Price

    Plug-in Hybrid
    ₹2.97 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,60,00,000
    RTO
    26,54,000
    Insurance
    10,34,075
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,96,88,575
    EMI@6,38,123/mo
    BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    650 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    61.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    483 bhp @ 5400 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Engine Type
    S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid
    Alternate Fuel
    Electric
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
    Driving Range
    4271 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.3 seconds
    Battery
    25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Max Motor Performance
    194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm
    Engine
    4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel type
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Max Speed
    249 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.25 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    275 / 45 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
    Front Suspension
    Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 45 R21
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    527 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    69 litres
    Ground Clearance
    220 mm
    Length
    5110 mm
    Wheelbase
    3105 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2785 kg
    Width
    2210 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Automatic Parking
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Dark Chrome
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Piano Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Both Sides
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    6
    CD Player
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    20
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    14.9 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Optional
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Optional
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    Optional
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    No
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather + Alcantara
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW XM Plug-in Hybrid EMI
    EMI5,74,311 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,67,19,717
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,67,19,717
    Interest Amount
    77,38,939
    Payable Amount
    3,44,58,656

