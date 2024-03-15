Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
XM is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of XM Plug-in Hybrid (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.97 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Plug-in Hybrid is 69 litres & Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: