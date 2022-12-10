HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsXM vs G-Class

BMW XM vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Filters
XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.60 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 400 d AMG Line
₹2.55 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in HybridOM656 Turbocharged I6
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds6.4 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
249 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic ParkingAuto Steering
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,96,88,5752,97,56,794
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,00,0002,55,00,000
RTO
26,54,00032,41,500
Insurance
10,34,07510,14,794
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,38,1236,39,589
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

Trending cars

View all
Popular Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 55 Roadster

2.35 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
BMW M2

BMW M2

98 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
McLaren Artura

McLaren Artura

5.1 Cr* Onwards
Check Latest Offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Nissan X-Trail

Nissan X-Trail

26 - 32 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia Seltos Facelift

11 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price*
Check Details