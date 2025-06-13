In 2026, when choosing between the BMW XM and Land Rover Range Rover, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid, Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Range Rover Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Range rover
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|-