In 2026 when choosing among the BMW XM and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW XM Price starts at Rs. 2.55 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Plug-in Hybrid and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. XM gets a battery pack of up to 25.7 kwh. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XM vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xm
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 2.55 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|4271 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|61.9 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|25.7 kwh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-