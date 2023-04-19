HT Auto
1/5
2/5
3/5
4/5
5/5

BMW XM Specifications

BMW XM is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,60,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 4395.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic.
2.6 Cr* Onwards
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

BMW XM Specs

BMW XM comes in one Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XM measures 5,110 mm in length, 2,210 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,105 mm. The ground ...Read More

BMW XM Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Plug-in Hybrid
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid
Alternate Fuel
Electric
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission
Driving Range
4271 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
249 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
275 / 45 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone with 'M' Adaptive Dampers
Rear Tyres
275 / 45 R21
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
527 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
69 litres
Ground Clearance
220 mm
Length
5110 mm
Wheelbase
3105 mm
Height
1755 mm
Kerb Weight
2785 kg
Width
2210 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Dark Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Piano Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Both Sides
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
6
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
20
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
DVD Playback
No
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Optional
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Optional
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Optional
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Third Row Seat Adjustment
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather + Alcantara
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

BMW XM Alternatives

Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

2.39 - 3.52 Cr
Check latest offers
XM vs Range Rover
Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2.55 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
XM vs G-Class
Lexus LX

Lexus LX

2.82 Cr Onwards
Check latest offers
XM vs LX
UPCOMING
Ferrari PurosangueSuv

Ferrari PurosangueSuv

3 - 3.35 Cr
Check PurosangueSuv details
View similar Cars

BMW XM News

The BMW XM 50e is an entry-level super SUV with an electrified six-cylinder engine.
BMW XM 50e breaks cover as entry-level XM model, churns out 469 hp
19 Apr 2023
BMW XM 50e will be the third variant of the high-performance M division SUV after the standard XM and XM Label Red. (Image: BMW M)
BMW XM 50e to be newest member of XM family, to come as entry-level super SUV
12 Apr 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.
BMW XM Label Red debuts as most powerful Bimmer ever, promises 738 hp
12 Apr 2023
BMW XM Label Red comes as a hotter version of the standard XM SUV.
BMW XM Label Red's booking officially begins in this country. Details here
26 Feb 2023
The XM is the flagship SUV from BMW.
BMW XM launched in India at 2.60 Crore
10 Dec 2022
View all
 

BMW XM Variants & Price List

BMW XM price starts at ₹ 2.6 Cr and goes upto ₹ 2.6 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW XM comes in 1 variants. BMW XM top variant price is ₹ 2.6 Cr.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Plug-in Hybrid
2.6 Cr*
4395 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X3

    57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Trending BMW Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming

  • BMW X1

    45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X7

    1.22 - 1.25 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW Z4

    89.3 Lakhs* Onwards

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW i7

    1.95 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X3

    57.5 - 64.9 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW iX1

    60 - 62 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

  • BMW X8

    1 - 1.2 Cr*

    *Ex-showroom price

View all BMW Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details