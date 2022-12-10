HT Auto

BMW XM vs Lexus LX

XM
BMW XM
Plug-in Hybrid
₹2.60 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
LX
Lexus LX
500d
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
650 Nm @ 1600 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic - 8 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
61.9 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
483 bhp @ 5400 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Engine Type
S68 Twin- turbocharged V8 Plug-in Hybrid5.7L 3UR-FE V8
Alternate Fuel
Electric-
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Integrated with Transmission-
Driving Range
4271 Km952 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3 seconds8 seconds
Battery
25.7 kWh, Lithium Ion, 317 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan-
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Max Motor Performance
194 bhp @ 7000 rpm, 280 Nm-
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Max Speed
249 Kmph210 Kmph
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
On-Road Price
2,96,88,5753,29,44,955
Ex-Showroom Price
2,60,00,0002,82,40,000
RTO
26,54,00035,84,000
Insurance
10,34,07511,20,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,38,1237,08,115
