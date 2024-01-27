Hero unveils Karizma-based CE001 limited edition, restricted to only 100 units

While the Mavrick and Xtreme 125R were the showstoppers at Hero World 2024, the two-wheeler giant surprised everyone with the unveiling of the new CE001 limited edition motorcycle. The new Hero CE001 showcased is based on the new Hero Karizma XMR 210 and is restricted to only 100 units. The CE in CE001 stands for Commemorative Edition and has been designed as a tribute to Hero Group’s founder Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal on his 100th birth anniversary.

The Hero CE001 is the first time that the company has built a limited edition offering for customers. The manufacturer described it as the “most special bike built in India." The new Karizma XMR 210 was chosen as the base of the motorcycle since the original Karizma was a project built around the time when Dr Brijmohan Lall Munjal was the Chairman Emeritus at the Hero Group.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 125R First Ride Review: Set to Raid the segment?

The Hero CE001 gets performance parts including carbon fibre bodywork, Akrapovic exhaust, and is based on the Karizma XMR 210

The Hero Karizma XMR was originally designed as a half-fairing version, taking cues from the original motorcycle. But while the production version received a full fairing, the half-fairing design has been integrated into the CE001. The motorcycle also uses carbon fibre for the bodywork, which makes it substantially lighter than the stock model. The riding posture is also said to be upright on the limited edition offering.

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed what are the changes to the engine but the CE001 is expected to get a power boost over the standard model. In comparison, the Hero Karizma XMR uses a trellis frame with a 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 25 bhp and 20 Nm of peak torque. Expect to see a better power-to-weight ratio on the CE001 along with a host of performance parts including an Akrapovic exhaust.

Also Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 roadster breaks cover

Prices for the Hero CE001 will be revealed later while the company promised it would deliver all 100 units by July this year. All units will be available for sale online. We expect Hero to open the booking window in the weeks to come.

First Published Date: