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Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.80 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine2997 cc
Mileage13.16 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Diesel)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Prices

The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, equipped with a D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.80 Crore (ex-showroom).

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Mileage

All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.16 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Colours

The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Engine and Transmission

The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 346 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Specs & Features

The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Price

Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel

₹2.80 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,40,00,000
RTO
30,54,000
Insurance
9,56,950
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,80,11,450
EMI@6,02,075/mo
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Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5252 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm
Height
1870 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg
Width
2209 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin Antenna
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
No
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-time
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Land Rover Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel EMI
EMI5,41,868 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,52,10,305
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,52,10,305
Interest Amount
73,01,762
Payable Amount
3,25,12,067

Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

Range Rover Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol

₹3.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,65,00,000
RTO
27,04,000
Insurance
10,53,356
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,02,57,856
EMI@6,50,359/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Range Rover SV Ultra

₹4.34 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,80,00,000
RTO
38,54,000
Insurance
14,96,824
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,33,51,324
EMI@9,31,789/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 3.0 Diesel LWB

₹4.47 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,83,04,000
RTO
48,42,000
Insurance
15,08,547
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,46,55,047
EMI@9,59,811/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB

₹4.85 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,25,13,332
RTO
43,05,333
Insurance
16,70,869
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,84,90,034
EMI@10,42,240/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition

₹5.30 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,64,80,000
RTO
47,02,000
Insurance
18,23,833
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,30,06,333
EMI@11,39,313/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Range Rover SV 4.4 Petrol LWB Masara Edition

₹5.31 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,65,73,332
RTO
47,11,333
Insurance
18,27,432
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
5,31,12,597
EMI@11,41,597/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Land Rover Range Rover Alternatives

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Range RovervsMaybach GLS
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Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
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Range RovervsUrus
Porsche 911

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2.11 - 3.82 Cr
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Range Rovervs911

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