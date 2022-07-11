|Engine
|2997 cc
|Mileage
|13.16 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel, equipped with a D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV and Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.80 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Range Rover deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 13.16 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel is available in 9 colour options: Lantau Bronze, Hakuba Silver, Portofino Blue, Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Fuji White, Belgravia Green, Deep Black, Deep Satin Blue.
The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel is powered by a 2997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 346 bhp @ 4000 rpm and 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Range Rover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ferrari Roma priced ₹3.76 Cr or the Ferrari Portofino priced ₹3.5 Cr.
The Range Rover HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.