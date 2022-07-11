Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover HSE 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV in Delhi is Rs. 3.39 Crore. The fuel capacity Range Rover is a 5 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover HSE 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV in Delhi is Rs. 3.39 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of HSE 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV is 71.5 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Low Fuel Level Warning and specs like: Engine Type: P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 Petrol PHEV Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 71.5 litres BootSpace: 1050 litres ...Read MoreRead Less