Land Rover Range Rover Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover comes in eight petrol variant and eight diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover measures 5,200 mm in length, 2,073 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 3,122 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover is 220. A four-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.