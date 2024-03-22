Actor Hrithik Roshan Brings Home The New Range Rover Priced At Rs. 3.16 Crore

The new-generation Range Rover is swiftly finding its way into the garages of the rich and famous. Be it the young or old, actors, politicians or businessmen; everyone likes the comfort and opulence of a Range Rover and the latest celebrity to get his hands on one is actor Hrithik Roshan. The Fighter actor recently acquired his new-generation Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, which retails at ₹3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Roshan’s Range Rover is finished in the fantastic shade of Santorini Black and comes with a tan-finished interior. The luxury SUV has been purchased in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) Autobiography variant, ensuring enough legroom and opulence in the second row.

The actor has opted for the diesel variant with power coming from the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid oil burner tuned for 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 234 kmph.

Land Rover emphasised the luxurious aspects of the fifth-generation Range Rover SUV, which has been the cornerstone of its success. The Autobiography variants come with perforated semi-aniline leather seats, a tablet in the centre armrest that offers better control over several functions, electrically adjustable seats in the second row with massage function and more. It also gets active noise-cancelling speakers integrated into the headrest, a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature sound system with 35 speakers, headrest speakers and more.

The new-gen Range Rover is technologically advanced as well with a 13.1-inch infotainment screen with the latest Pivi Pro system and a 13.7-inch digital instrument console. There’s also a cabin purifier, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Pro, Terrain Response 2, as well as the ClearSight feature. It’s equally potent off-road with a water-wading capacity of 900 mm.

This would be Hrithik Roshan’s second Range Rover, having owned an older generation model nearly a decade ago. Over the years, the actor opted to have the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, a MINI Cooper, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and many more exotics in his garage. While some of those cars still find space, the new Range Rover will certainly be the attention stealer.

