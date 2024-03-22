HT Auto
Actor Hrithik Roshan Brings Home The New Range Rover Priced At Rs. 3.16 Crore

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Mar 2024, 10:39 AM
  • The Fighter actor recently acquired his new-generation Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, which retails at 3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India).
Range Rover Hrithik Roshan
Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in his brand new Range Rover finished in the shade of Santorini Black (Instagram/Instant Bollywood)
Range Rover Hrithik Roshan
Fighter actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in his brand new Range Rover finished in the shade of Santorini Black

The new-generation Range Rover is swiftly finding its way into the garages of the rich and famous. Be it the young or old, actors, politicians or businessmen; everyone likes the comfort and opulence of a Range Rover and the latest celebrity to get his hands on one is actor Hrithik Roshan. The Fighter actor recently acquired his new-generation Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, which retails at 3.16 crore (ex-showroom, India).

Roshan’s Range Rover is finished in the fantastic shade of Santorini Black and comes with a tan-finished interior. The luxury SUV has been purchased in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) Autobiography variant, ensuring enough legroom and opulence in the second row.

Also Read : Actor Kartik Aaryan buys the uber-luxurious Range Rover SV worth 4.17 crore

The actor has opted for the diesel variant with power coming from the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid oil burner tuned for 346 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. Power goes to all four wheels via the 8-speed automatic transmission. 0-100 kmph comes up in 6.1 seconds with a top speed of 234 kmph.

Land Rover emphasised the luxurious aspects of the fifth-generation Range Rover SUV, which has been the cornerstone of its success. The Autobiography variants come with perforated semi-aniline leather seats, a tablet in the centre armrest that offers better control over several functions, electrically adjustable seats in the second row with massage function and more. It also gets active noise-cancelling speakers integrated into the headrest, a 1,600-watt Meridian Signature sound system with 35 speakers, headrest speakers and more.

The new-gen Range Rover is technologically advanced as well with a 13.1-inch infotainment screen with the latest Pivi Pro system and a 13.7-inch digital instrument console. There’s also a cabin purifier, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response Pro, Terrain Response 2, as well as the ClearSight feature. It’s equally potent off-road with a water-wading capacity of 900 mm.

Also Watch: Range Rover 2022: First drive review

This would be Hrithik Roshan’s second Range Rover, having owned an older generation model nearly a decade ago. Over the years, the actor opted to have the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II, a MINI Cooper, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and many more exotics in his garage. While some of those cars still find space, the new Range Rover will certainly be the attention stealer.

First Published Date: 22 Mar 2024, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Meridian Cooper Hrithik Roshan celebrity actors cars Range Rover Autobiography Range Rover Land Rover

