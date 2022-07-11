Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR

4 out of 5
3.24 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage8.62 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Range Rover specs and features

Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR Latest Updates

Range Rover is a 7 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 3.24 Crore. The fuel

  • Engine Type: P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol
  • Max Torque: 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres
  • BootSpace: 312 litres
    • Mileage of SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR is 8.62 kmpl....Read More

    Land Rover Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR Price

    SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.24 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,83,70,000
    RTO
    28,91,000
    Insurance
    11,25,468
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    3,23,86,968
    EMI@6,96,122/mo
    Land Rover Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.62 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    523 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    4.8 seconds
    Driving Range
    776 Km
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Engine
    4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    250 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.77 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Front Tyres
    275 / 50 R21
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
    Front Suspension
    SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic Response
    Rear Tyres
    275 / 50 R21
    Length
    5252 mm
    Ground Clearance
    219 mm
    Wheelbase
    3197 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2725 kg
    Height
    1870 mm
    Width
    2209 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Bootspace
    312 litres
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Adaptive
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Seat Adjustment
    4 Way
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    Rear - Electric
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front, Second & Third
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Optional
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    6
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    Touch Screen Size
    13.1 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Yes
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Optional
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    50:50 split
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Bench
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Interior Colours
    Ebony , Caraway , Perlino , Ecru , Ebony-Perlino
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front, Second & Third
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Land Rover Range Rover SE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR EMI
    EMI6,26,510 / mo
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,91,48,271
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,91,48,271
    Interest Amount
    84,42,331
    Payable Amount
    3,75,90,602

    Land Rover Range Rover other Variants

    SE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.79 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,38,87,000
    RTO
    30,39,875
    Insurance
    9,52,593
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,78,79,968
    EMI@5,99,249/mo
    SE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹2.73 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE 4.4 Petrol
    ₹2.90 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE LWB 3.0 Petrol
    ₹2.93 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹2.99 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.08 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹3.02 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE LWB 3.0 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.06 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE LWB 3.0 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹3.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE 4.4 LWB Petrol
    ₹3.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV
    ₹3.11 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 4.4 Petrol
    ₹3.19 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 3.0 Petrol
    ₹3.21 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.28 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SE LWB 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.21 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.26 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹3.41 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 3.0 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 4.4 LWB Petrol
    ₹3.38 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV
    ₹3.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol
    ₹3.42 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.48 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    HSE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.51 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 4.4 Petrol
    ₹3.59 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 LWB Petrol
    ₹3.61 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.69 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.64 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 3.0 Petrol
    ₹3.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.76 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography LWB 3.0 Diesel 7 STR
    ₹3.82 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.74 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV
    ₹3.76 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography 4.4 LWB Petrol
    ₹3.78 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 4.4 Petrol
    ₹3.82 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.83 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹3.96 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 3.0 LWB Petrol
    ₹3.87 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV
    ₹3.89 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR
    ₹3.91 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Autobiography LWB 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹3.92 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition 4.4 LWB Petrol
    ₹4.01 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    First Edition LWB 3.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹4.09 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SV 3.0 Diesel
    ₹4.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SV 4.4 Petrol
    ₹4.57 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SV LWB 3.0 Diesel
    ₹4.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SV 3.0 Petrol 503BHP PHEV
    ₹4.74 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SV LWB 4.4 Petrol
    ₹4.76 Crore*On-Road Price
    4395 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View all
    View all Popular Luxury Cars

      View all Land Rover Cars

