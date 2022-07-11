Range Rover is a 7 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover HSE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 3.51 Crore. The fuel Range Rover is a 7 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover HSE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 3.51 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of HSE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR is 90 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: P530 Twin-turbocharged V8 Petrol Max Torque: 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres BootSpace: 312 litres Mileage of HSE LWB 4.4 Petrol 7 STR is 8.62 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less