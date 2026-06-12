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Land Rover Range Rover vs Mercedes-Benz G-Class

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Mercedes-Benz G-Class, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Mercedes-Benz G-Class Price starts at Rs. 2.9 Cr (ex-showroom price) for G 450d. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. G-Class: 2989 cc engine, 8.47 to 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs G-Class Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover G-class
BrandLand RoverMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 2.4 Cr₹ 2.9 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 to 13.16 kmpl8.47 to 10 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2989 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G 450d
₹2.90 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Instrument Cluster View
Front Right View
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm750 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC)
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm362 bhp
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Diesel
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo-
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2989 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres6.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc-
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseIndependent, Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseTrailing-Link, Rigid Axle with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R2220
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres100 litres
Length
5252 mm4825 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm-
Wheelbase
3197 mm2890 mm
Height
1870 mm1973 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg-
Width
2209 mm2187 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Cruise Control
Adaptive-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneAutomatic Climate Control: Three Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
No-
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin Antenna-
Body Kit
NoCladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic-
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/Automatic-
One Touch - Up
All-
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Electric-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
Active-
Headlights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Tail Lights
LED-
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour (64)
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Warranty (Years)
3-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Optional-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Wireless Charger
Yes-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch-
Voice Command
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes-
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Optional-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre & Both Axles
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split -
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle Row-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
Flat-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,11,4503,38,29,262
Ex-Showroom Price
2,40,00,0002,90,00,000
RTO
30,54,00036,79,000
Insurance
9,56,95011,49,762
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,02,0757,27,122
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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