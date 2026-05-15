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Cars & Bikes Auto News Jlr India Sees Strong Fy26 Demand; Land Rover Defender And Range Rover Models Drive Sales

JLR India sees strong FY26 demand; Land Rover Defender and Range Rover models drive sales

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 15 May 2026, 15:26 pm
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  • JLR India reported strong FY26 demand led by the Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport luxury SUVs.

Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
Land Rover Range Rover
The Land Rover Range Rover and Defender models accounted for over 80 per cent of JLR India retail sales.
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JLR India reported strong growth for FY26, with favourable demand for its high-end luxury SUV portfolio led by the Land Rover Defender, Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport continuing to support the company’s sales performance in India. According to the company, these three models together accounted for more than 80 per cent of its total retail sales during the financial year.

The luxury carmaker recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue during FY26, despite what it described as a challenging industry environment as well as the operational impact from a cyber attack in September 2025. Wholesale volumes for the year remained broadly flat at 6,210 units, while retail sales declined marginally by 2 per cent year-on-year to 6,031 units.

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Among the company’s portfolio, the Defender emerged as JLR India’s best-selling model for FY26, reflecting continued demand for premium off-road-oriented SUVs in the Indian market. The company stated that the performance of its lineup helped offset broader market challenges during the year.

For Q4 FY26, JLR India posted a 6 per cent year-on-year wholesale growth with 1,812 units dispatched. Retail sales during the same period stood at 1,651 units, reflecting an 8 per cent decline compared to the corresponding quarter last year.

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First Published Date: 15 May 2026, 15:26 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales car sales jlr jaguar land rover land rover defender range rover

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