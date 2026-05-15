In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Lexus LX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs LX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover
|Lx
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 2.4 Cr
|₹ 2.82 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.7 to 13.16 kmpl
|6.9 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-