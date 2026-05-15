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Land Rover Range Rover vs Lexus LX

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover and Lexus LX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Price starts at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel and Lexus LX Price starts at Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim. Range Rover: 2996 cc engine, 8.7 to 13.16 kmpl mileage. LX: 3346 cc engine, 6.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover vs LX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover Lx
BrandLand RoverLexus
Price₹ 2.4 Cr₹ 2.82 Cr
Range--
Mileage8.7 to 13.16 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
HSE LWB 3.0 Diesel
₹2.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
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LX
Lexus LX
500d with Walnut Open Pore Trim
₹2.82 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm700 Nm @ 1600-2600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
13.16 kmpl6.9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
346 bhp @ 4000 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)Diesel
Engine Type
D350 Ingenium Twin-turbocharged I6 MHEV3.3L F33A-FTV
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.3 seconds8 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD4WD / AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharged
Engine
2997 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC3346 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 3 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 kmph210 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.77 metres5.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22265 / 50 R22
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
SLA Double Wishbone with Virtual Swivel Axis and Split Lower Arm, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
5-link axle, Electronic Air Suspension with Dynamic ResponseMulti-Link
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22265 / 50 R22
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres80 litres
Length
5252 mm5100 mm
Ground Clearance
219 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
3197 mm2850 mm
Height
1870 mm1895 mm
Kerb Weight
2569 kg-
Width
2209 mm1990 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Three ZoneYes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - AllElectronic - All
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Clock
DigitalAnalogue
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Shark Fin AntennaYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Scuff Plates
MetallicMetallic
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ElectricRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveIntelligent
Headlights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
OptionalYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesYes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch-
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
OptionalYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not TestedNot Tested
Differential Lock
ElectronicCentre
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Full-timeFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back) + 4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split 50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
YesWith Audio controls & Cup holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)10 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front and Middle RowAll
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront, Second & Third
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated and cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,80,11,4503,29,44,955
Ex-Showroom Price
2,40,00,0002,82,40,000
RTO
30,54,00035,84,000
Insurance
9,56,95011,20,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
6,02,0757,08,115
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful petrol motorSilent, plush & feature-rich cabinCapable off-roader

Cons

ExpensiveDimensions not ideal for congested cities

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Latest Car & Bike News

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