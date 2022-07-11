Range Rover is a 7 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 3.74 Crore. The fuel capacity Range Rover is a 7 seater SUV which has 50 variants. The price of Range Rover Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 7 STR in Delhi is Rs. 3.74 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 7 STR is 90 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: P400 Ingenium Turbocharged I6 Petrol + MHEV Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres BootSpace: 312 litres Mileage of Autobiography 3.0 Petrol 7 STR is 10.31 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less