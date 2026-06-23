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Hyundai Creta vs Mahindra Bolero

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Bolero Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Creta Bolero
BrandHyundaiMahindra
Price₹ 10.91 Lakhs₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Mileage17.4 to 21.8 kmpl16 kmpl
Engine Capacity1482 cc1493 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual
Cylinders43

Filters
Creta
Hyundai Creta
E 1.5 Petrol
₹10.91 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
B4
₹7.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Engine Type
1.5l MPimHawk75
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
144 Nm @ 4500 rpm210 Nm @ 1600-2200 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.4 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
113 bhp @ 6300 rpm75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDRWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolDiesel
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil SpringIFS coil spring
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam AxleRigid leaf spring
Rear Tyres
205 / 65 R16215 / 75 R15
Bootspace
433 litres-
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows3 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person7 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres60 litres
Length
4300 mm3995 mm
Wheelbase
2610 mm2680 mm
Height
1635 mm1880 mm
Width
1790 mm1745 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyCo-Driver
Parking Assist
NoNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed ControlFan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesNo
Clock
DigitalNo
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
NoYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesNo
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesNo
Central Locking
RemoteNo
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearNo
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
No-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
PaintedBlack
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearNo
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBlack
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseKey
Rear Wiper
No-
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
No-
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
Halogen ProjectorHalogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoNo
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingNo
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8 inchNo
USB Compatibility
YesNo
GPS Navigation System
YesNo
Voice Command
YesNo
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Emergency Call
NoNo
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesNo
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Hill Hold Control
YesNo
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Brake Assist (BA)
NoNo
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
3 Star (Global NCAP)Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricVinyl
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black and Greige-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
FrontFront
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,24,8259,18,933
Ex-Showroom Price
10,90,7007,99,500
RTO
1,21,07079,286
Insurance
12,55539,647
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,32619,751
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

All-new Matte Grey shadeManual gearbox with turbo petrol engineAddition of dashcam

Cons

Visual updates are mostly cosmetic in naturePricier alternative to comparable Creta models
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Benefits On Hyundai Creta:- Benefits upto ₹ 100000...
Applicable on cretae-15-petrol & 50 more variants
Expired
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