In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Bolero, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Creta Price starts at Rs. 10.91 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.5 Petrol, Mahindra Bolero Price starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B4. Creta: 1482 cc engine, 17.4 to 21.8 kmpl mileage. Bolero: 1493 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Creta vs Bolero Comparison