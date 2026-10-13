Kia Seltos Hybrid showcased at 2026 Paris Auto Show; India launch expected in 2027

South Korean automaker Kia has showcased the second-generation Seltos Hybrid at the 2026 Paris Motor Show. The current-generation Seltos is already on sale in the Indian market, with the hybrid iteration coming to the Indian market by 2027. The Seltos Hybrid introduces Kia's e-AWD system, a first for the brand, which is designed to deliver more precise torque distribution and improved traction. In Europe, the hybrid SUV will join the Sportage, Niro and K4 in Kia's electrified portfolio.

Kia showcased the second-generation Seltos Hybrid at Paris, featuring 178 bhp, e-AWD and premium features. The SUV is expected to launch in India in 2027, rivaling strong-hybrid SUVs

Kia Seltos Hybrid: Powertrain and Mileage

The Kia Seltos Hybrid is powered by a 1.6L petrol engine producing 102 bhp and 141 Nm of torque, paired with an electric motor generating 129 bhp and 388 Nm. The combined system output is 178 bhp, with power delivered through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Kia claims 14.71 kmpl under the WLTP cycle and can also operate in electric-only mode. While the India-spec Seltos Hybrid is expected to share similar mechanical components, it is likely to feature a front-wheel-drive configuration instead of the European model's e-AWD setup.

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Kia Seltos Hybrid: Design and features

The Seltos Hybrid displayed in Paris was the range-topping X-Line variant, featuring styling similar to the Seltos currently sold in India. The hybrid battery is positioned beneath the boot floor, meaning the SUV does not get a spare wheel.

Moreover, Kia has made a notable change to the cabin layout by relocating the gear selector from the centre console to a stalk on the steering column. This frees up additional space around the centre console, including room for more cup holders. Not only that, but the cabin features an all-black finish and a dual-screen setup, complemented by a head-up display. Other equipment includes electrically adjustable front seats with ventilation, ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera system and a panoramic sunroof.

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Kia Seltos Hybrid: India launch and rivals

The Kia Seltos Hybrid is expected to expand Kia India's hybrid portfolio, joining models such as the Sorento and Carnival. In the Indian market, it is likely to compete with strong-hybrid SUVs including the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Grand Vitara.

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