Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications

Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Bolero Neo measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Bolero Neo is 180. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Bolero Neo sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less