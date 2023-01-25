HT Auto
1/14
2/14
3/14
4/14
5/14
View all Images
6/14

Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications

Mahindra Bolero Neo is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,48,001 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 1493.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual .
8.48 - 10.99 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
33 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Mahindra Bolero Neo Specs

Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Bolero Neo measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
N10 (O)
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
17.29
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
865
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.35
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2680
Height
1817
Width
1795
Bootspace
384
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
50
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Beige / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Bolero Neo News

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition gets a few extra features and cosmetic highlights over the standard N10 variant
Mahindra Bolero Neo Limited Edition launched in India, priced at 11.50 lakh
25 Jan 2023
Mahindra launched the new generation Bolero SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.48 lakh. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mahindra Bolero Neo, Scorpio, Marazzo prices hiked. Check new price list
21 Sept 2021
Bolero Neo offers the rugged character of Bolero, pairing it with a more premium exterior and cabin look and feel.
Thar, XUV 300, Bolero Neo team up to help Mahindra post 17% PV sales rise in Aug
1 Sept 2021
Mahindra XUV700
XUV700, Scorpio lead Mahindra to highest-ever SUV sales in July
1 Aug 2023
The Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept will carry the legacy of the Mahindra Scorpio pickup truck and it will first break cover in South Africa.
Mahindra Scorpio N pickup concept teased online ahead of August 15 debut. Know more
30 Jul 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Bolero Neo Variants & Price List

Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at ₹ 8.48 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant price is ₹ 10.69 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
N4
8.48 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
N8
9.48 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
N10
10 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
N10 (O)
10.69 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Trending Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details