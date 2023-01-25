Mahindra Bolero Neo Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Bolero Neo measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Bolero Neo is 180. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Bolero Neo sits in the Compact SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Bolero Neo price starts at ₹ 8.48 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero Neo comes in 4 variants. Mahindra Bolero Neo top variant price is ₹ 10.69 Lakhs.
₹8.48 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.48 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.69 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
