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Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero Neo specs and features

Bolero Neo N10 (O)

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Prices

The Bolero Neo N10 (O), equipped with a 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Mileage

All variants of the Bolero Neo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Colours

The Bolero Neo N10 (O) is available in 5 colour options: Stealth Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Jeans Blue.

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Engine and Transmission

The Bolero Neo N10 (O) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.

Bolero Neo N10 (O) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Bolero Neo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.9 Lakhs or the Kia Carens priced between ₹11.02 Lakhs - 12.88 Lakhs.

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Specs & Features

The Bolero Neo N10 (O) has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Price

Bolero Neo N10 (O)

₹12.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,49,500
RTO
1,40,518
Insurance
46,910
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,37,428
EMI@26,597/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L I4 mHawk 100
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1817 mm
Width
1795 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
384 litres
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Manual

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Dual Tone
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear Reading Lamp,
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7" Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) EMI
EMI23,937 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
11,13,685
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
11,13,685
Interest Amount
3,22,561
Payable Amount
14,36,246

Mahindra Bolero Neo other Variants

Bolero Neo N4

₹10.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,84,500
RTO
86,724
Insurance
42,116
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,13,840
EMI@21,791/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Bolero Neo N8

₹10.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,50,000
RTO
92,455
Insurance
44,019
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,86,974
EMI@23,363/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero Neo N10 R

₹11.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,500
RTO
95,036
Insurance
50,071
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,25,107
EMI@24,183/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Bolero Neo N11

₹11.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,500
RTO
96,786
Insurance
45,457
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,42,243
EMI@24,551/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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Mahindra Bolero

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7.99 - 9.9 Lakhs
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11.02 - 12.88 Lakhs
+1
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