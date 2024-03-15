Saved Articles

Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O)

12.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Bolero Neo Key Specs
Engine1493 cc
Mileage17.29 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Bolero Neo specs and features

Bolero Neo N10 (O) Latest Updates

Bolero Neo is a 7 seater Compact SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Bolero Neo N10 (O) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity

  • Engine Type: 1.5L I4 mHawk 100
  • Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 50
  • BootSpace: 384
    • Mileage of N10 (O) is 17.29 kmpl....Read More

    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Price

    N10 (O)
    ₹12.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    1,42,175
    Insurance
    40,084
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    12,92,320
    EMI@27,777/mo
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.5L I4 mHawk 100
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    865
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    260 Nm @ 1750 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.29
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    100 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.35
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    215 / 75 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-Link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
    Front Suspension
    Double Wish-bone type, Independent Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    215 / 75 R15
    Ground Clearance
    180
    Length
    3995
    Wheelbase
    2680
    Height
    1817
    Width
    1795
    Bootspace
    384
    No of Seating Rows
    3
    Seating Capacity
    7
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    50
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    Black
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Dual Tone
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Cornering Headlights
    Passive
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Driven Axle
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Jump Seats
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Beige / Black
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Mahindra Bolero Neo N10 (O) EMI
    EMI24,795 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    11,53,583
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    11,53,583
    Interest Amount
    3,34,117
    Payable Amount
    14,87,700

