|Engine
|1493 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Bolero Neo N10 (O), equipped with a 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹12.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Bolero Neo offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Bolero Neo N10 (O) is available in 5 colour options: Stealth Black, Pearl White, Diamond White, Rocky Beige, Jeans Blue.
The Bolero Neo N10 (O) is powered by a 1493 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 100 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 260 Nm @ 1750-2250 rpm of torque.
In the Bolero Neo's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.9 Lakhs or the Kia Carens priced between ₹11.02 Lakhs - 12.88 Lakhs.
The Bolero Neo N10 (O) has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Follow me home headlamps, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.