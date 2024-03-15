Bolero Neo is a 7 seater Compact SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Bolero Neo N10 (O) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity Bolero Neo is a 7 seater Compact SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Bolero Neo N10 (O) (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 12.92 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of N10 (O) is 50 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Cruise Control, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.5L I4 mHawk 100 Max Torque: 260 Nm @ 1750 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 50 BootSpace: 384 Mileage of N10 (O) is 17.29 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less