In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo and Mahindra Thar, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Price starts at Rs. 8.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for N4, Mahindra Thar Price starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for AXT Diesel MT RWD. Bolero Neo: 1493 cc engine, 17.2 kmpl mileage. Thar: 1497 cc engine, 8 to 9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo vs Thar Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo
|Thar
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 8.85 Lakhs
|₹ 9.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.2 kmpl
|8 to 9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1493 cc
|1497 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4