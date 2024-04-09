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HomeCompare Bikes42 Bobber vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Jawa 42 Bobber vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Jawa 42 Bobber or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa 42 Bobber Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 42 Bobber engine makes power and torque 29.92 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the 42 Bobber in 5 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The 42 Bobber mileage is around 30.56 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
42 Bobber vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 42 bobber Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandJawaYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage30.56 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc334 cc
Power29.92 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
42 Bobber
Jawa 42 Bobber
Moonstone White
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobber Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L12.5 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg182 kg
Saddle Height
740 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
1.94s-
Max Speed
129 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
29.92 PS29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm65 mm
Max Torque
30 Nm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Sroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
81 mm81 mm
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable preloadMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 35 mmTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Display
LCD-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,20,5212,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,1331,95,345
RTO
15,45015,627
Insurance
11,93811,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7394,792

42 Bobber Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Meteor 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs 42
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 Bobber vs Interceptor 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
The updated Yezdi Scrambler will be officially unveiled on April 23. (File photo of 2023 Yezdi Scrambler shown for representational purposes)
New Yezdi Scrambler likely to launch in India on April 23
7 Apr 2026
The Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen brings a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
Jawa 42 Bobber gets new Red Sheen variant. Check what's new
25 May 2024
The 2023 Yezdi Adventure gets the new Whiteout paint scheme inspired by the snowy terrain
Yezdi Adventure & Scrambler get new colours for MY2023, priced from 2.10 lakh
2 Feb 2023
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model.
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The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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