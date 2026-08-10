In 2026 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Hunter 350 engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Hunter 350 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Hunter 350
|Scrambler [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Royal Enfield
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|₹ 1.95 Lakhs
|Mileage
|36.2 kmpl
|32.04 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|349 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|20.21 PS
|29.77 PS PS