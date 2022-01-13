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Scrambler [2022-2025]PriceMileageSpecifications
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Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
61 Offers Available
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Key Specs
Engine334 cc
View all Scrambler [2022-2025] specs and features

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Prices

The Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone, is listed at ₹2.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the Scrambler [2022-2025] offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Colours

The Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone is available in 6 colour options: Yelling Yellow, Rebel Red, Outlaw Olive, Midnight Blue, Mean Green, Bold Black.

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone is powered by a 334 cc engine.

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scrambler [2022-2025]'s price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Scram 440 priced between ₹2.23 Lakhs - 2.31 Lakhs.

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Specs & Features

The Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Price

Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone

₹2.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,99,033
RTO
15,922
Insurance
12,037
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,26,992
EMI@4,879/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1403 mm
Kerb Weight
182 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tube

Mileage and Performance

Range
337.5 km
Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Double Cradle
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Off-Road
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Dual Tone EMI
EMI4,391 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,04,292
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,04,292
Interest Amount
59,170
Payable Amount
2,63,462

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] other Variants

Scrambler [2022-2025] Single Tone

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,345
RTO
15,627
Insurance
11,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,947
EMI@4,792/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Scrambler [2022-2025] Single Tone-Yelling Yellow

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,345
RTO
15,627
Insurance
11,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,947
EMI@4,792/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Scrambler [2022-2025] Single Tone-Fire Orange

₹2.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,345
RTO
15,627
Insurance
11,975
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,947
EMI@4,792/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Alternatives

Royal Enfield Scram 440

Royal Enfield Scram 440

2.23 - 2.31 Lakhs
Scrambler [2022-2025]vsScram 440

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