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HomeCompare BikesClassic 350[2021-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Classic 350[2021-2024] engine makes power and torque 20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Classic 350[2021-2024] in 15 colours. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Classic 350[2021-2024] mileage is around 41.55 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Classic 350[2021-2024] vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Classic 350[2021-2024] Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandRoyal EnfieldYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage41.55 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity349.34 cc334 cc
Power20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm29.77 PS PS

Filters
Classic 350[2021-2024]
Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024]
Redditch Series With Single-Channel
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Royal Enfield Classic 350[2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm200 mm
Length
2145 mm-
Wheelbase
1390 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
195 kg182 kg
Height
1090 mm-
Saddle Height
805 mm800 mm
Width
785 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :482.6 mm,Rear :457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :100/90-19, Rear :120/80-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
153 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
455 km337.5 km
Max Speed
114 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
85.8 mm65 mm
Max Torque
27 Nm @ 4000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
349.34 cc334 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Engine, Spark Ignition, Single CylinderSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet, multi-plateWet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
5 speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
72 mm81 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Twin Downtube Spine FrameDouble Cradle
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travelTelescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Twin tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preloadMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Air Cleaner - Paper element, Lubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah-
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,19,8552,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,93,0801,95,345
RTO
15,94615,627
Insurance
10,82911,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,7254,792
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Retains retro design languageCharacteristic engineRaspy exhaust note

Cons

Erratic fuel guageLacks top-end performance

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In the Indian 350 cc motorcycle market, Royal Enfield has a strong hold with its range of products in this space. Honda also launched its products in this category. The two popular models in this category are the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Honda CB350.
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16 Jul 2026
There are no cosmetic changes made to the 2026 Classic 350.
2026 Royal Enfield Classic 350 launched at 1.87 lakh, now gets slipper clutch and USB Type-C charger
16 Jul 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
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Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
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The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
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