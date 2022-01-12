HT Auto
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler On Road Price in Bangalore

2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs*
Scrambler on Road Price in Bangalore

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 2.60 Lakhs. The on road price for Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler top variant goes up to Rs. 2.67 Lakhs in Bangalore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Single Tone₹ 2.60 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Dual Tone₹ 2.67 Lakhs
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Variant Wise Price List

Single Tone
₹2.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
2,07,900
RTO
41,538
Insurance
10,534
On-Road Price in Bangalore
2,59,972
Dual Tone
₹2.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
334 cc
