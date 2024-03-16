HT Auto
Updated Yezdi Scrambler on the cards? New video hints at an imminent launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2024, 17:15 PM
  • The updated Yezdi Scrambler appears to get a new red paint scheme, a revised fuel tank design, and alloy wheels wrapped in premium Pirelli tyres.
The video hints an updated Scrambler in the making, while there's a possibility that this could be the new Yezdi Roadking (Instagram/classic_jawa)
The video hints an updated Scrambler in the making, while there's a possibility that this could be the new Yezdi Roadking

The Yezdi Scrambler went on sale in early 2022 and the motorcycle is likely approaching a major update later this year. According to a recent video going viral on social media, the Scrambler is all set to get a major overhaul and was showcased at the Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles dealer event in Thrissur, Kerala. While the updates to the Scrambler are certainly welcome, reports also hint at the Yezdi Roadking making a comeback in a new avatar.

The updated Yezdi Scrambler appears to get a new red paint scheme, a revised fuel tank design, and alloy wheels wrapped in premium Pirelli tyres. This would be a big upgrade over the spoked wheels on the current model. The seat has also been revised with a flat single-piece unit, as against a ribbed seat on the present version.

Also Read : Jawa Yezdi announces Mega Service Camp for Jaipur & Lucknow

The new Yezdi appears to be more road-going with the standard mudguard in place of an adventure-style beak, while there’s a new single exhaust on the right instead of the dual exhaust units on the current model. The bike in the video also sports a monoshock suspension at the rear and a twin-pod instrument console. Such major changes lead us to believe that this could be the Roadking making a comeback with a completely new look and feel.

The changes should make the new Yezdi lighter than the current Scrambler. The new motorcycle is expected to carry the same 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. On the Scrambler, the motor produces 29.36 bhp and 28.21 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The engine output could be revised for the updated motorcycle, as we witnessed on the new Jawa 350. Expect to see improvements in quality, overall build, engine refinement, and NVH levels. The Scrambler could get a price revision with the updated version, while the Roadking could arrive with a slight premium. More details to be disclosed in the coming weeks with the launch likely to take place around June or July 2024.

