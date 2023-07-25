HT Auto
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
View all Images
6/7

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Specifications

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler starting price is Rs. 2,04,900 in India. Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.05 - 2.11 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Specs

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler comes with 334 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Scrambler starts at Rs. 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler sits in the Cruiser ...Read More

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Disc
Kerb Weight
182 kg
Fuel Capacity
12.5 L
Saddle Height
800 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1403 mm
Max Power
29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
28.2 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
334 cc
Compression Ratio
11:01
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Double Cradle
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork & Coil spring
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Riding Modes
Rain, Road, Off-Road
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Alternatives

Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Scrambler vs R15 V4
UPCOMING
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check CBR150R details
View similar Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Scrambler vs Gixxer SF 25...
UPCOMING
Suzuki Intruder 250

Suzuki Intruder 250

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check Intruder 250 details
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK

CFMoto 250NK

1.75 Lakhs Onwards
Check 250NK details
View similar Bikes

News

Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Image of Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X used for representational purpose only.
Triumph Roadster 250 and Scrambler 250 spotted on official website
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X will be the most affordable motorcycles from the manufacturer.
Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X to launch today: What should you know?
4 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 400 X shares its underpinnings with the Speed 400 whereas the Yezdi Scrambler shares the underpinnings with the Roadster and Adventure.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X vs Yezdi Scrambler: Specs compared
30 Jun 2023
View all
 

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler Variants & Price List

Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler price starts at ₹ 2.05 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.11 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler comes in 2 variants. Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler top variant price is ₹ 2.11 Lakhs.

Single Tone
2.05 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Dual Tone
2.11 Lakhs*
334 cc
29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

    Trending Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Yezdi Motorcycles Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details