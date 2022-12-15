HT Auto
Kawasaki W175 deliveries begin: 5 things to know about the RE Hunter rival

India Kawasaki Motor has commenced deliveries of the new W175 retro motorcycle in the country. The Kawasaki W175 is the brand’s most affordable offering in the country and was launched in September this year. It takes on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment and with the popularity of the modern-classic segment, here are five things you need to know about the Kawasaki W175.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2022, 12:22 PM
The Kawasaki W175 is the brand's most affordable model in India
Kawasaki W175 Retro Styling

The Kawasaki W175 borrows styling bits from the W800, which is also on sale in India. Both models are heavily inspired by the original W1 and get a charming look with simpler lines. The teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round headlamp, boxy side panel, all bring a retro-touch to the motorcycle, while there’s also a round taillight and curved fender at the rear. The model further gets the authentic feel with the peashooter exhaust, a single-piece seat, 17-inch spoked wheels and a round analogue instrument console with a digital readout.

The Kawasaki W175 in the red colour scheme is available at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000 over the Black shade
Kawasaki W175 Chassis & Hardware

The modern-classic uses a tubular semi double-cradle frame underneath that bodywork making for a simple set-up. The bike uses 30 mm telescopic forks at the front with 110 mm of travel while the rear gets twin shock absorbers with just 65 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 270 mm single disc at the front and a drum brake set-up at the rear. The bike only gets single-channel ABS, which is disappointing at its price point. The seat height measures 790 mm, while the ground clearance stands at 165 mm.

The W175 draws power from a 177 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor
Kawasaki W175 Engine

The W175 gets a 177 cc BS6 compliant, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 12.8 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike comes with a 12-litre fuel tank and has a kerb weight of just 135 kg. This should make the performance interesting, given it is substantially lighter than its rivals in the segment. That said, Ronin and Hunter benefit from bigger and more torquey engines, in comparison.

The W175 is about the same price as the TVS Ronin and Royal Enfield Hunter but gets a smaller engine & fewer features
Kawasaki W175 Prices

The Kawasaki W175 is priced from 1.47 lakh for the standard black colour option, while the more premium Candy Persimmon Red colour is available at an asking price of 1.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India). The model is locally assembled in India.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2022, 12:17 PM IST
TAGS: Kawasaki W175 Kawasaki India Kawasaki Bikes
