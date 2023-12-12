2024 Kawasaki W175 with spoked wheels launched, prices slashed by 25,000

HT Auto
Just days after introducing the new street version of the W175, Kawasaki has updated the W175 with spoked wheels for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Kawasaki W175 standard variant gets more affordable with a 25,000 price cut and now starts from 1.22 lakh, going up to 1.31 lakh. In contrast, the new W175 Street launched at IBW 2023 is priced at 1.35 lakh All prices are ex-showroom India.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 14:44 PM
Kawasaki W175 Red
The Kawasaki W175 Standard variant now gets more affordable by ₹25,000, undercutting rivals RE Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225
The Kawasaki W175 standard variant is the most affordable motorcycle from the manufacturer in India. The retro-styled offering primarily competes against the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment but its no-frills nature also means a more utilitarian design and the absence of fancy features on the motorcycle.

Also Read : India Bike Week 2023: Kawasaki launches new W175 Street in India at 1.35 lakh.

The existing colours - Ebony and Candy Persimmon Red - are priced at 1.22 lakh and 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Kawasaki India has introduced two new metallic colour options with the 2024 model year. The new Graphite Grey shade is priced at 1.29 lakh, while the Ocean Blue colour scheme is priced at 1.31 lakh (ex-showroom).

2024 Kawasaki W175
The 2024 Kawasaki W175 Standard gets two new metallic colours - Ocean Blue and Graphite Grey
There are no mechanical changes on the 2024 Kawasaki W175 spoked wheel version. The bike is underpinned by a semi-double-cradle frame. It draws power from a 177 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with fuel injection tuned for 12.9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 13.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. At 135 kg (kerb), the W175 is extremely light which allows for a decent power-to-weight ratio on the motorcycle.

The bike continues to come with telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear, while braking performance from a 270 mm disc at the front and a drum unit at the rear. The bike gets single-channel ABS as standard. Compared to the newly launched W175 Street, the W175 Standard gets a taller seat height at 790 mm and more ground clearance.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 14:43 PM IST
