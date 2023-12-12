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HomeCompare BikesAvenger 220 Street vs W175

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street vs Kawasaki W175

In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs W175 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Avenger 220 street w175
BrandBajajKawasaki
Price₹ 1.3 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity220 cc177 cc
Power19.03 PS PS13 PS PS

Filters
Avenger 220 Street
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street
STD
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
W175
Kawasaki W175
Ebony
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L12 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm165 mm
Length
2210 mm2005 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm1320 mm
Kerb Weight
160 kg135 kg
Height
1070 mm1050 mm
Width
806 mm805 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Max Speed
120 kmph110 kmph
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm13 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
220 cc177 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valveAir-cooled, 4-stroke Single Cylinder
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber"Hydraulic type dual rating spring shock absorbers, 5way adjustable preload / 64 mm"
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush30 mm telescopic fork / 110 mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
DigitalYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,51,4641,32,630
Ex-Showroom Price
1,30,1721,13,000
RTO
10,4139,040
Insurance
10,87910,590
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,2552,850

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