In 2026 Bajaj Avenger 220 Street or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger 220 Street engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS PS & 13.2 Nm respectively. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl. The W175 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Avenger 220 Street vs W175 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Avenger 220 street
|w175
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Kawasaki
|Price
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|220 cc
|177 cc
|Power
|19.03 PS PS
|13 PS PS