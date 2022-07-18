hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesAther Energy450XIDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro
450XPriceRangeSpecifications
Ather Energy 450X Front Left View
1/12
Ather Energy 450X Left Side View
2/12
Ather Energy 450X Right Side View
3/12
Ather Energy 450X Rear View
4/12
Ather Energy 450X Headlight
5/12
Ather Energy 450X Taillight
View all Images
6/12

Ather Energy 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.99 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Prices

The 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro, is priced at ₹1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Range

The 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Colours

The 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Battery & Range

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro include the BGauss C12 MaxR priced ₹1.6 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Specs & Features

The 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application and Pillion Grab Rail.

Ather Energy 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Price

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro

₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,90,546
RTO
530
Insurance
7,742
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,98,818
EMI@4,273/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ather Energy 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
161 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
6.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.5 Kwh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,SmartEco™,Ride,Sport,Warp™
Music Control
Yes
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
22 L
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 12 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ather Energy 450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro EMI
EMI3,846 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,78,936
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,78,936
Interest Amount
51,826
Payable Amount
2,30,762

Ather Energy 450X other Variants

450X IDC 126 KM-Mono

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,51,046
RTO
530
Insurance
7,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,59,140
EMI@3,421/mo
Add to Compare
Close

450X IDC 126 KM - Super Matte

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,046
RTO
530
Insurance
7,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,140
EMI@3,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 126 KM-Super Matte

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,52,046
RTO
530
Insurance
7,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,140
EMI@3,442/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X 2.9 kWh

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,547
RTO
530
Insurance
7,469
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,546
EMI@3,494/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 161 KM-Mono

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,046
RTO
530
Insurance
7,742
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,73,318
EMI@3,725/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 161 KM-Super Matte

₹1.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,046
RTO
530
Insurance
7,742
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,318
EMI@3,747/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 126 KM-Mono Stack Pro

₹1.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,74,546
RTO
530
Insurance
7,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,82,640
EMI@3,926/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 126 KM-Super Matte Stack Pro

₹1.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,75,546
RTO
530
Insurance
7,564
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,83,640
EMI@3,947/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X IDC 161 KM-Mono Stack Pro

₹1.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,546
RTO
530
Insurance
7,742
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,97,818
EMI@4,252/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ather Energy 450X Alternatives

BGauss C12 MaxR

BGauss C12 MaxR

1.6 Lakhs
450XvsC12 MaxR
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
450XvsEC-06
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
450XvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
450XvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
+12
450XvsChetak
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
450XvsActiva E

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹1.22 - 1.86 Lakhs
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹1.05 - 1.57 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Ather Energy Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Triumph Bonneville T40

Triumph Bonneville T40

2.55 - 2.8 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Aprilia SXR GT 175

Aprilia SXR GT 175

1.3 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Aprilia SXR GT 125

Aprilia SXR GT 125

1.1 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda XR 300L

Honda XR 300L

1.83 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda XR 300 Rally

Honda XR 300 Rally

2.08 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.15 - 1.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450

Royal Enfield Scrambler 450

2.6 - 2.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda CB500F

Honda CB500F

4.79 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers