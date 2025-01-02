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Hero Pleasure Plus vs Suzuki Access 125

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Access 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Access 125
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 69,766₹ 77,684
Mileage50.0 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc124 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Access 125
Suzuki Access 125
STD
₹77,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm160 mm
Length
1769 mm1835 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg106 kg
Height
1161 mm1155 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Width
704 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelCast
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm8.42 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.2 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc124 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHC4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - Optional-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah12V / 4Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37793,375
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76677,284
RTO
5,5819,752
Insurance
6,0306,339
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7492,006

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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