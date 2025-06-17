In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|10.87 PS PS