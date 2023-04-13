Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know

Hero MotoCorp has been dominating the Indian two-wheeler space for quite a long time, and the credit goes to the homegrown auto company's very successful Splendor series of motorcycles. The Splendor is available in four variants across 100 cc and 125 cc segments. In the 100 cc segment, the bike has models like the Splendor Plus and Splendor Plus Xtec.

If you plan to buy the Splendor Plus Xtec, a highly practical entry-level commuter motorcycle priced at ₹73,346 (ex-showroom), here are some key facts about the motorcycle you should know about.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec: Design

The design of the Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is practical and frill-free. It gets an LED headlamp and an updated visor. It is available in three different paint options: Gloss Black, Candy Blazing Red and Matt Axis Grey. The motorcycle also gets rim tapes and attractive body decals.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec: Features

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec gets a fully digital instrument cluster. It gets a low fuel indicator, real-time mileage indicator and a side-stand engine cut-off function. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alert functionality.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec: Specs and mileage

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec 100 c commuter motorcycle comes powered by a 97.2 cc single-cylinder engine. This power mill is mated to a five-speed manual transmission and churns out 7.91 hp of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. The motorcycle also gets advanced fuel injection technology.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec: Brake and suspension

The Hero Splendor Plus Xtec gets drum brakes at the front and rear. The motorcycle gets a 130 mm drum brake at the front and rear. Also, it claims to come with an integrated braking system. For suspension duty, the motorcycle gets telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers at the front, while at the rear, it sports a swingarm with five-step adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers.

