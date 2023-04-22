Buying a Hero Splendor Plus? Here are 5 things you should know

Hero Splendor is going strong in terms of sales since it was first launched back in 1997. It is known for its fuel efficiency, affordability, low cost of maintenance, and reliability. Hero MotoCorp now has several versions of the Splendor under its line-up. While the original Splendor is no longer on sale, it has been replaced by the Splendor Plus and here are five things that you should know about it.

Hero Splendor Plus: Price and variants

The Splendor Plus is priced between ₹72,076 and ₹74,396, depending on which variant the person opts for. Both prices are ex-showroom. As of now, there are four variants of Splendor Plus on sale.

Hero Splendor Plus: Engine

Powering the Splendor Plus is a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The engine does come with fuel injection.

Sunshine Gold shade of Hero Splendor Plus.

Hero Splendor Plus: Hardware

Hero MotoCorp is using a tubular double cradle frame for Splendor Plus. The frame is suspended by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are done by 130 mm drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. The motorcycle comes with Integrated Braking System.

Hero Splendor Plus: Features

In terms of features, there are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, halogen lighting and an electric starter. Moreover, there is also i3S technology which automatically shuts down the engine after a couple of seconds and starts it up as well when the clutch is pressed.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison

Hero Splendor Plus: Colours

Hero MotoCorp is offering a lot of colour schemes for the Splendor Plus. There is Silver Nexus Blue, Black with Silver, Black with Red, Black with Purple, Matte Shield Gold, Heavy Grey Green, Firefly Golden, Beetle Red and Bumble Bee Yellow. Then there are three new colour schemes which are Ruby Red, Sunshine Yellow and Butterfly Yellow.

First Published Date: