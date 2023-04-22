HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Shine 100 Rivaling Hero Splendor Plus: Things You Should Know

Buying a Hero Splendor Plus? Here are 5 things you should know

Hero Splendor is going strong in terms of sales since it was first launched back in 1997. It is known for its fuel efficiency, affordability, low cost of maintenance, and reliability. Hero MotoCorp now has several versions of the Splendor under its line-up. While the original Splendor is no longer on sale, it has been replaced by the Splendor Plus and here are five things that you should know about it.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2023, 14:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Ruby Red and Butterfly Yellow colour schemes of the Hero Splendor Plus.
Ruby Red and Butterfly Yellow colour schemes of the Hero Splendor Plus.
Ruby Red and Butterfly Yellow colour schemes of the Hero Splendor Plus.
Ruby Red and Butterfly Yellow colour schemes of the Hero Splendor Plus.

Hero Splendor Plus: Price and variants

The Splendor Plus is priced between 72,076 and 74,396, depending on which variant the person opts for. Both prices are ex-showroom. As of now, there are four variants of Splendor Plus on sale.

Hero Splendor Plus: Engine

Powering the Splendor Plus is a 97.2 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.91 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 8.05 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 4-speed gearbox. The engine does come with fuel injection.

Sunshine Gold shade of Hero Splendor Plus.
Sunshine Gold shade of Hero Splendor Plus.
Sunshine Gold shade of Hero Splendor Plus.
Sunshine Gold shade of Hero Splendor Plus.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc
₹60,310 - 69,760 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Super Splendor (HT Auto photo)
Hero Super Splendor
124.7 cc
₹68,900 - 80,500 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
124.7 cc
₹70,716 - 84,200 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro F6i (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro F6i
₹49,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Nyx (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Nyx
₹0.62 - 0.83 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Photon (HT Auto photo)
Hero Electric Photon
₹0.86 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Hero Splendor Plus: Hardware

Hero MotoCorp is using a tubular double cradle frame for Splendor Plus. The frame is suspended by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear with 5-step adjustability. Braking duties are done by 130 mm drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear. The motorcycle comes with Integrated Braking System.

Hero Splendor Plus: Features

In terms of features, there are alloy wheels with tubeless tyres, halogen lighting and an electric starter. Moreover, there is also i3S technology which automatically shuts down the engine after a couple of seconds and starts it up as well when the clutch is pressed.

Also Read : Honda Shine 100 vs Hero Splendor Plus: Price and specs comparison

Hero Splendor Plus: Colours

Hero MotoCorp is offering a lot of colour schemes for the Splendor Plus. There is Silver Nexus Blue, Black with Silver, Black with Red, Black with Purple, Matte Shield Gold, Heavy Grey Green, Firefly Golden, Beetle Red and Bumble Bee Yellow. Then there are three new colour schemes which are Ruby Red, Sunshine Yellow and Butterfly Yellow.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2023, 14:48 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Splendor Hero Splendor Plus
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city