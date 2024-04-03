HT Auto
Kia launches four new variants of Sonet SUV with sunroof. Check prices

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 03 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM
Besides sunroof, Kia has introduced more features in these new variants of the Sonet SUV.Kia had launched the Sonet SUV at a starting price of ₹8 lak
Kia has expanded the number of variants of the Sonet sub-compact SUV to 23. The Sonet facelift was launched earlier this year. (HT Auto/Kunal Vianayak Thale)
Kia has expanded the number of variants of the Sonet sub-compact SUV to 23. The Sonet facelift was launched earlier this year.

Kia has updated the Sonet sub-compact SUV lineup with the introduction of four new variants. The Korean auto giant has added two new entry level and mid level variants to the SUV that was launched only three months ago. These new variants, called the HTE(O) and HTK(O), have been introduced with both petrol and diesel engines. The price of these variants starts from 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom), around 19,000 costlier than the entry-level variant of the sub-compact SUV.

The update in the Sonet comes close to the heels of Kia refreshing the lineup of Carens and Seltos recently. The carmaker has introduced new features in these variants to offer more value to customers. For instance, the introduction of a sunroof, one of the most sought-after features among Indian customers, has been added to these variants at a price that is most affordable among any SUV in its segment.

Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
Engine Icon1493.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
Engine Icon1497.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.31 - 13.16 Lakhs
The HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants will be available with both the 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 1.5 CRDi diesel unit. The petrol engine, which comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, can churn out 81 bhp of power and offers 115 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine can generate 114 bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to three choices of gearbox, including a six-speed manual, a six-speed iMT and a six-speed AT unit.

Also Read : Kia Seltos automatic gearbox gets cheaper with two new variants. Check details

Besides adding sunroof, Kia has also equipped the HTK(O) variant with LED connected taillights, automatic climate control and rear defogger features. Kia has also enhanced the feature list on variants like the GTX+ and HTX+. These variants now get feature like controlling all windows from driver seat. The HTE and HTK variants now have more choice of exterior colour which include Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive.

Also watch: Kia Sonet facelift review

Also Read : Kia launches Carens with new variants, gearbox, features. Check prices

Kia Sonet SUV prices start from 8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 15.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end X-Line variant which comes powered by the diesel unit as well as a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The SUV competes with the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV300 among other sub-compact SUVs in the segment.

First Published Date: 03 Apr 2024, 10:35 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet

