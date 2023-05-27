BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.32 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and Vespa Elettrica starting at Rs. 90,000 in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price BattRE Electric Mobility Storie STD ₹ 1.32 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price