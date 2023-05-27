HT Auto
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Front View
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Headlight View
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Battery View
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Mudguard View
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Top View
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Specifications

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie starting price is Rs. 94,999 in India. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie is available in 2 variant and
94,999 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Specs

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Storie starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BattRE Electric Mobility Storie sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the ...Read More

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Specifications and Features

STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
1855 mm
Wheelbase
1370 mm
Height
1175 mm
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Width
740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Steel
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
132 km
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
2.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP65
Fuel Type
Electric
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5? TFT Smart Display
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
3.1 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

News

BattRe Storie has a retro design.
BattRE Storie first ride review: An affordable retro electric scooter
27 May 2023
27 May 2023
The Bajaj Pulsar 400 is expected to feature a wider rear tyre and 17-inch wheels on both ends, complemented by standard dual-channel ABS and a monoshock suspension system.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 to launch tomorrow: What to expect
2 May 2024
2 May 2024
While design and hardware remain largely unchanged of the new Bajaj Pulsar 125, familiar features like the muscular bodywork, halogen headlight with DRLs, split seat, and grab rail persist.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is getting a revamp with new features. Check details
2 May 2024
2 May 2024
Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
1 May 2024
1 May 2024
Harley-Davidson's 2024 premium motorcycle range arrives with a host of upgrades and will be exclusively available via the brand's dealerships
2024 Harley-Davidson premium motorcycle range launched, priced from 13.4 lakh
30 Apr 2024
30 Apr 2024
  News

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie Variants & Price List

BattRE Electric Mobility Storie price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes in 2 variants. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie's top variant is STD.

E 2.3 kWh
94,999*
103 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
STD
1.1 Lakhs*
132 Km
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

