BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Storie starts at Rs. 94,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BattRE Electric Mobility Storie sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BattRE Electric Mobility Storie price starts at ₹ 94,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BattRE Electric Mobility Storie comes in 2 variants. BattRE Electric Mobility Storie's top variant is STD.
₹94,999*
103 Km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
132 Km
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price