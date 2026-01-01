hamburger icon
LOEV+ STD

LOEV+ STD Prices

The LOEV+ STD, is priced at ₹77,592 (ex-showroom).

LOEV+ STD Range

The LOEV+ STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

LOEV+ STD Colours

The LOEV+ STD is available in 1 colour option: Midnight Blue.

LOEV+ STD Battery & Range

LOEV+ STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the LOEV+ STD include the Okaya EV Freedum priced ₹70 Thousands and the Joy e-bike Glob priced ₹70 Thousands.

LOEV+ STD Specs & Features

The LOEV+ STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Display.

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD Price

LOEV+ STD

₹ 77,592*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
69,999
RTO
5,599
Insurance
1,994
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,592
EMI@1,668/mo
Close

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Comfort | Sports
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ STD EMI
EMI1,501 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
69,832
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
69,832
Interest Amount
20,226
Payable Amount
90,058

view all specs and features

