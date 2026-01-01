The LOEV+ STD, is priced at ₹77,592 (ex-showroom).
The LOEV+ STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The LOEV+ STD is available in 1 colour option: Midnight Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the LOEV+ STD include the Okaya EV Freedum priced ₹70 Thousands and the Joy e-bike Glob priced ₹70 Thousands.
The LOEV+ STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest and Display.