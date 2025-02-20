hamburger icon
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Front View
1/8
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Handle View
2/8
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Indicator Light View
3/8
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Model Name View
4/8
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Seat View
5/8
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
View all Images
6/8

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Specifications

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ starting price is Rs. 69,999 in India. BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ is available in 1 variant and
69,999*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Specs

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ comes with Automatic transmission. The price of LOEV+ starts at Rs. 69,999 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian ...Read More

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
60-90 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | Comfort | Sports
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
2 kWh
Headlight
LED
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
News

BattRE LOEV+ combines efficiency and adequate safety features making it a compelling option for urban commuters.
Looking for an affordable electric scooter? The BattRE LOEV+ might just be what you need
20 Feb 2025
The electric scooter offers three riding modes and smart connectivity, providing essential information on speed and battery status via its speedometer.
BattRE LOEV+ electric scooter with upto 90 km of range launched at 70,000
19 Feb 2025
Hero Xpulse 210 was introduced to the Indian market earlier this year and booking for this adventure motorcycle is slated to commence on March 20.
Hero XPulse 210 vs KTM 250 Adventure: Which ADV offers the best value for money?
18 Mar 2025
The 2025 Honda Shine 100 motorcycle continues to get power from the same engine, but the power mill has been upgraded with OBD2 compliance.
2025 Honda Shine 100 launched in India with new colours and updated engine. Everything you must know about it
18 Mar 2025
The 2025 Honda Shine 100 has been launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767
2025 Honda Shine 100 launched at 68,767 with OBD-2 compliant engine and new colours. Check details
17 Mar 2025
View all
  News

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ Variants & Price List

BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+ price starts at ₹ 69,999 .

69,999*
25 Kmph
60-90 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers

    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers
    Check Latest Offers

