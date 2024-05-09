This Ford patent aims to elevate off-road experience. Here's how it works

Ford has recently filed a patent for deployable screen doors, aimed at enhancing the off-road experience for drivers. Originally submitted in October 2020, shortly after the Bronco's debut with its removable doors, the patent showcases a network of screens that can deploy automatically or by driver command.

While the vehicle depicted in the patent images differs from the currently sold Bronco, the technology extends beyond just doors. Motors facilitate the movement of the screens, which can also cover removable roof panels, although the preference for this over clear skies remains unclear.

These screens offer added security, particularly for passengers concerned about falling out, and Ford suggests broader safety implications. Electric motors enable the screens' extension and retraction, with the possibility of a pyrotechnic device activating them in the event of an impact, provided sensors confirm no obstructions. However, the effectiveness of such rapid deployment remains uncertain.

In addition to the deployable screen doors, Ford has recently expanded its portfolio of patents to include another innovation in the realm of autonomous vehicles with swivelling seats. The patent showcases a sophisticated system of overhead and knee airbags meticulously crafted to cater to the unique requirements of autonomous vehicles equipped with swivel seats.

These airbags are ingeniously designed to deploy from both overhead and one side of the seat, providing comprehensive protection for passengers' upper bodies and lower limbs.

Ford's pursuit of safety innovation is further demonstrated through its introduction of rear inflatable seatbelt airbags, a feature previously integrated into the Spanish-manufactured Ford Mondeo models spanning from 2016 to 2020. These specialised airbags remain inflated for approximately six seconds, ensuring prolonged protection during critical events such as vehicle roll-overs, while simultaneously tightening the seatbelt to minimise the risk of head injuries.

