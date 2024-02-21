EVs may soon sound and drive like traditional ICE vehicles. Here’s how

Performance electric vehicles (EVs) have certainly grabbed eyeballs over the years now with their impressive acceleration. Yet, for many enthusiasts, they lack the visceral experience that makes traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars so compelling. Dodge, however, aims to challenge this notion with a bold new approach, blending the best of both worlds in their upcoming electric muscle cars.

A recent patent filed by Stellantis, Dodge's parent company, sheds light on its Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) system and Active Vibration System Enhancement (AVE). These systems are poised to inject some of the excitement lost in the transition to electric powertrains, particularly in models like the all-electric Dodge Charger Daytona.

Also Read : Dodge ends an era with last Challenger that zips to 100kmph in 1.66 seconds

Previously, Dodge unveiled the Charger Daytona SRT Concept as the successor to the ICE Charger. Dodge asserts that the Charger Daytona SRT will feature a 'Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust', capable of producing up to 126 decibels of sound – approximately 26 decibels louder than the supercharged Hemi V8 engine found in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat.

The ASE and AVE systems are designed to recreate the sounds and sensations typically associated with ICE vehicles. The AVE system, for instance, intends to replicate the vibrations felt in a traditional muscle car, especially one powered by a robust V8 engine. It achieves this by using a force generator to vibrate the chassis or body, providing a tactile feedback that mimics the experience of driving a high-performance ICE vehicle.

Meanwhile, the ASE component employs interior and exterior speakers to reproduce artificial exhaust notes, synchronised with driving parameters like motor speed, acceleration, and torque.

Dodge's technology goes beyond mere sound generation. By integrating vibrations into key touchpoints like the steering wheel and driver's seat, the company aims to create a holistic driving experience akin to high-end sim-racing rigs. This approach could offer Charger fans a compelling reason to embrace the brand's EV future, blending performance with the nostalgia of classic muscle car characteristics, the American carmaker believes.

While similar systems have been implemented in both EVs and ICE vehicles in the past, Dodge's approach appears more comprehensive, targeting the specific nuances that define the muscle car experience. This begs the question: can artificial noises and vibrations truly replicate the emotional connection enthusiasts have with their ICE vehicles?

For some, the answer may lie in the blend of innovation and tradition that Dodge seeks to achieve. By incorporating these systems, Dodge is not just attempting to mimic the past but rather to evolve the driving experience into a new era. The success of these efforts will ultimately be judged by the reception from Charger enthusiasts and their willingness to embrace a future where electric muscle cars reign supreme.

With the ASE and AVE systems, Dodge aims to bring back the roar of the V8, rekindling the passion and emotion that define the muscle car legacy.

First Published Date: