HT Auto
Home Auto News Dodge Muscle Cars Set To Bid Adieu Next Year

Dodge muscle cars set to bid adieu next year

Muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger and Charger have been popular among US buyers.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM
File photo of Dodge's Challenger. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Dodge's Challenger. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Dodge's Challenger. (Used for representational purpose only)
File photo of Dodge's Challenger. (Used for representational purpose only)

Stellantis NV's brand Dodge is all set to pull the plugs off its muscle cars Challenger and Charger by the end of next year, announced the company. Dodge said it will offer seven low-volume versions of Charger and Challenger with heritage-influenced features at certain dealerships. 

Dodge's Brand Chief Tim Kuniskis said in the final run, all the muscle cars will be allocated to dealers at once and hence, interested customers will be able to note dealers through whom they can get the car they want. Executives from the brand are betting that customers will see these models of Chargers and Challengers as collectable vehicles and may receive premium payments. “The thing I don't want is for some customer who wants one to order ten," Kuniskis was quoted as in a Reuters report. 

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Jeep, Citroen brand owner eye profit in India amid crisis in China, Russia )

Muscle cars such as the Challenger and Charger have been popular in the mainstream and are throwbacks to muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s. These cars with their retro-styling and powertrains with either six or eight cylinders are on their way to going off the road as the regulations against carbon emissions tighten. Stellantis, last year, came last among key US automakers in corporate average fuel economy as per data by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also read | Stellantis expects India to be profitable auto market, doubling revenue by 2030 )

Due to this, earlier this year the US regulators shared they would increase penalties if companies fail to hit CO2 emissions targets, a decision that could cost Stellantis as much as $572 million. The automaker has started its electrification process and also announced in the past that it will spend $2.8 billion to revamp its Brampton, Ont. factory. This company wants to assemble vehicles here that follows its electrification plans. This is also the factory that manufactures Dodge's Charger and Challenger models. 

 

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Stellantis Dodge Dodge Challenger Dodge Charger
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Skoda has teased the interior looks of its upcoming seven-seater Vision 7C Concept electric vehicle.
Skoda to debut 7-seater EV concept Vision 7S, teases free-standing touchscreen
Ola S1 is offered in five colour options.
Ola Electric S1 scooter, cheaper alternative to S1 Pro, launched at 99,000
This Jaguar XF has been modified at a cost of ₹2 lakh to drape it in tricolour by a man from Gujarat to celebrate India's 75th Independence Day.
Man from Gujarat modifies his Jaguar XF with tricolour costing 2 lakh
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022

Trending this Week

Hoisting India's national flag wrongly on private vehicles is a punishable offence under the India Flag Code.
Why displaying national flag wrongly on car or bike could land you in jail
The S-CNG version of Swift is offered only in two variants. 
Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched at 7.77 lakh
New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Maruti Suzuki opens booking for new Alto K10
A glimpse from a short video on Ola Electric's upcoming electric car shared by Bhavish Aggarwal, its CEO, on social media. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@bhash)
Ola Electric confirms debut of its first electric car ahead of Independence Day
This upcoming Bajaj and Triumph motorcycle, which is likely to rival Royal Enfield bikes, was recently spotted testing in United Kingdom. (Photo courtesy: MCN)
Bajaj, Triumph working on new Royal Enfield rival, leaked ahead of debut

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at ₹97,520
Benling India launches Believe electric scooter at 97,520
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV ₹1.16 Crore
Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav buys Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV 1.16 Crore
Top five automatic cars in India under ₹10 lakh
Top five automatic cars in India under 10 lakh
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Tesla Shanghai touches 1 million EVs milestone, Elon Musk congratulates workers
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain
Bentley Batur grand tourer teased, to feature W12 powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city