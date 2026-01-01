hamburger icon
HomeNew BikesIndianSpringfieldAnniversary Gold Pinstriping
SpringfieldPriceMileageSpecifications
Indian Springfield Right View
1/6
Indian Springfield Engine View
2/6
Indian Springfield Foot Rest View
3/6
Indian Springfield Front Tyre View
4/6
Indian Springfield Headlight View
5/6
Indian Springfield Side Storage View
View all Images
6/6

Indian Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
46.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Indian Springfield Key Specs
Engine1890 cc
View all Springfield specs and features

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Prices

The Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping, is listed at ₹46.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Mileage

All variants of the Springfield offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Engine and Transmission

The Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping is powered by a 1890 cc engine.

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Springfield's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Road Glide priced ₹42.3 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson Street Glide priced ₹39.3 Lakhs.

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Specs & Features

The Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping has Fuel Gauge, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Indian Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Price

Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping

₹46.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
41,96,000
RTO
3,35,680
Insurance
83,690
On-Road Price in Delhi
46,15,370
EMI@99,202/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Indian Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20.8 L
Ground Clearance
142 mm
Length
2583 mm
Wheelbase
1701 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg
Height
1439 mm
Saddle Height
660 mm
Width
1080 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/80-17 Rear :-180/60-16
Rear Brake Diameter
300 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
165 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
113 mm
Max Torque
171 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
1890 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air-Cooled Thunderstroke 116
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
103.2 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Single Shock w/Air adjust / 114mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 119 mm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Springfield Anniversary Gold Pinstriping EMI
EMI89,282 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
41,53,832
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
41,53,832
Interest Amount
12,03,091
Payable Amount
53,56,923

Indian Springfield Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Road Glide

42.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SpringfieldvsRoad Glide
Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

39.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SpringfieldvsStreet Glide
Indian Challenger Dark Horse

Indian Challenger Dark Horse

37.97 - 41.66 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SpringfieldvsChallenger Dark Horse
Indian Challenger

Indian Challenger

36.97 - 39.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SpringfieldvsChallenger
Indian 2025 Challenger

Indian 2025 Challenger

36.12 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Springfieldvs2025 Challenger
BMW R 18 Transcontinental

BMW R 18 Transcontinental

34.73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SpringfieldvsR 18 Transcontinental

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details