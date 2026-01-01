hamburger icon
Sport Scout SixtyPriceSpecifications
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Front Right View
1/13
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Right View
2/13
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Brand Name View
3/13
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Engine View
4/13
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Front Tyre View
5/13
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Fuel Tank View
View all Images
6/13

Indian Sport Scout Sixty STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.73 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Indian Sport Scout Sixty Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all Sport Scout Sixty specs and features

Sport Scout Sixty STD

Sport Scout Sixty STD Prices

The Sport Scout Sixty STD, is listed at ₹14.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sport Scout Sixty STD Mileage

All variants of the Sport Scout Sixty offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sport Scout Sixty STD Colours

The Sport Scout Sixty STD is available in 1 colour option: Black Smoke.

Sport Scout Sixty STD Engine and Transmission

The Sport Scout Sixty STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.

Sport Scout Sixty STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Sport Scout Sixty's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Scout Sixty Limited priced ₹13.42 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber priced ₹12.99 Lakhs.

Sport Scout Sixty STD Specs & Features

The Sport Scout Sixty STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Switch, USB Charging Port and Display.

Indian Sport Scout Sixty STD Price

Sport Scout Sixty STD

₹14.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,28,000
RTO
1,06,240
Insurance
38,679
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,72,919
EMI@31,659/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Indian Sport Scout Sixty STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2206 mm
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Height
1181 mm
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Saddle Height
654 mm
Width
848 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
86.17 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
88 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
93 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks / 76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork / 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Sport Scout Sixty STD EMI
EMI28,493 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,25,627
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,25,627
Interest Amount
3,83,947
Payable Amount
17,09,574

Indian Sport Scout Sixty Alternatives

Indian Scout Sixty Limited

Indian Scout Sixty Limited

13.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsScout Sixty Limited
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsScout Sixty Bobber
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsNightster
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsBonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.85 - 12.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsBonneville Speedmaster
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Sport Scout SixtyvsScout Classic

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Top Luxury Bikes

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

₹20.79 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

₹9.99 Lakhs
BMW S 1000 RR

BMW S 1000 RR

₹23.25 - 28.9 Lakhs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R
Honda CBR650R

Honda CBR650R

₹11.16 Lakhs
View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Popular Indian Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Indian Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details