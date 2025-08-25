Indian Scout Sixty Limited is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Indian Scout Sixty Limited is available in 1 variant - STD.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited rivals are Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.
Category Average: 1099.0 cc
Scout Sixty Limited: 999.0 cc
Category Average: 102.65 ps
Scout Sixty Limited: 86.17 ps
|Max Power
|86.17 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|87 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Indian Scout Sixty Limited
₹13.42 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹13.28 Lakhs*
₹13.39 Lakhs*
₹12.75 Lakhs*
₹12.05 Lakhs*
Power
86.17 PS
Power
-
Power
86.17 PS
Power
89.7 PS
Power
105 PS
Power
78 PS
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
87 Nm
Torque
88 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
112 Nm
Torque
106 Nm
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
999 cc
Engine
975 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Engine
1200 cc
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
243 kg
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Kerb Weight
225 kg
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Length
2318 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2206 mm
Length
2265 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
