Indian Scout Sixty Limited Price:

Indian Scout Sixty Limited is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

The Indian Scout Sixty Limited is available in 1 variant - STD.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Indian Scout Sixty Limited?

Indian Scout Sixty Limited rivals are Indian Scout Sixty Bobber , Indian Sport Scout Sixty, Suzuki V-Strom 1050, Harley-Davidson Nightster, Triumph Speed Twin 1200, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster.

Scout Sixty Limited Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1099.0 cc

Scout Sixty Limited: 999.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 102.65 ps

Scout Sixty Limited: 86.17 ps

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scout Sixty Limited.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited
Harley-Davidson Nightster
VS
Indian Scout Sixty LimitedSelect model
Harley-Davidson NightsterSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Variants

Indian Scout Sixty Limited price starts at ₹ 13.42 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
Scout Sixty Limited STD
₹13.42 Lakhs*
999 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Images

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Image 1
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Image 2

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Specifications and Features

Max Power86.17 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque87 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Scout Sixty Limited specs and features

Indian Scout Sixty Limited comparison with similar bikes

Scout Sixty Limited vs Scout Sixty Bobber Scout Sixty Limited vs Sport Scout SixtyScout Sixty Limited vs NightsterScout Sixty Limited vs Speed Twin 1200Scout Sixty Limited vs Bonneville Speedmaster

    Indian Scout Sixty Limited FAQs

    Indian Scout Sixty Limited comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Indian Scout Sixty Limited boasts a 999 cc engine, generating a max power of 86.17 PS.
    The Indian Scout Sixty Limited offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 13.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

