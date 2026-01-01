hamburger icon
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Right View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Brand Name View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Engine View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Front Tyre View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Fuel Tank View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Headlight View
Indian Scout Sixty Limited STD

14.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Indian Scout Sixty Limited Key Specs
Engine999 cc
View all Scout Sixty Limited specs and features

Scout Sixty Limited STD

Scout Sixty Limited STD Prices

The Scout Sixty Limited STD, is listed at ₹14.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scout Sixty Limited STD Mileage

All variants of the Scout Sixty Limited offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scout Sixty Limited STD Colours

The Scout Sixty Limited STD is available in 1 colour option: Black Metallic.

Scout Sixty Limited STD Engine and Transmission

The Scout Sixty Limited STD is powered by a 999 cc engine.

Scout Sixty Limited STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scout Sixty Limited's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Indian Sport Scout Sixty priced ₹13.28 Lakhs or the Indian Scout Sixty Bobber priced ₹12.99 Lakhs.

Scout Sixty Limited STD Specs & Features

The Scout Sixty Limited STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Indian Scout Sixty Limited STD Price

Scout Sixty Limited STD

₹14.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,42,000
RTO
1,07,360
Insurance
38,899
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,88,259
EMI@31,988/mo
Indian Scout Sixty Limited STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2318 mm
Ground Clearance
113 mm
Wheelbase
1562 mm
Kerb Weight
241 Kg
Height
1096 mm
Saddle Height
654 mm
Width
910 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
298 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/90-16 Rear :-150/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
298 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
86.17 PS
Stroke
73.6 mm
Max Torque
87 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled V-Twin
Clutch
Wet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
93 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Dual Shocks, Travel - 76 mm
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork, Travel - 120 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Indian Scout Sixty Limited STD EMI
EMI28,790 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,39,433
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,39,433
Interest Amount
3,87,945
Payable Amount
17,27,378

Indian Scout Sixty Limited Alternatives

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

Indian Sport Scout Sixty

13.28 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsSport Scout Sixty
Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

Indian Scout Sixty Bobber

12.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsScout Sixty Bobber
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsNightster
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsBonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.85 - 12.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsBonneville Speedmaster
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Scout Sixty LimitedvsScout Classic

view all specs and features

