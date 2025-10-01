2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift unveiled in new Emerald Green livery

Ducati has pulled the wraps off the 2026 Scrambler Nightshift in the new Emerald Green livery. The new colour option is one of the few upgrades on the 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift for the new model year. The new colour scheme will replace the existing colour option on the Scrambler Nightshift and will be available in India from Q2 next year.

2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: New Colour Scheme

The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is the more stylish-looking option in the Scrambler family, inspired by cafe racers. The new colour scheme draws inspiration from the two- and four-wheeled motorsport icons of the 1970s. The styling is accentuated with the stitching on the cafe racer-style seat, a flat handlebar with bar-end mirrors, and gloss and matte finishes on the exterior. The bike features black spoke wheels, which provide a contrasting finish against the Emerald Green paintwork. Completing the look are the minimal mudguards and compact LED indicators.

The 2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift now comes paired with a new eight-plate clutch, which promises to be smoother and more compact, liberating more room for the rider

2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Mechanical Changes

The 2026 Scrambler Nightshift also gets mechanical upgrades. The air-cooled Desmodue engine now comes paired with a new eight-plate clutch. The new clutch is said to be smoother and more compact, reducing lateral bulk and improving space for the rider’s foot. The updated motorcycle is now 4 kg lighter than its predecessor, making it more manageable on the road.

2026 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift: Engine Specs

Powering the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is the familiar 803 cc L-Twin motor that produces 72 bhp and 65.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is underpinned by a trellis frame with 41 mm USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The bike rides on 18-inch wheels at either end. The bike comes with ride-by-wire, bringing two riding modes, along with traction control and cornering ABS as standard. The Ducati Scrambler Nightshift is currently priced at ₹13.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

